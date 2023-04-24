S. Korea's whisky imports soar about 80 pct in Q1

SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's whisky imports shot up nearly 80 percent in the first quarter of this year on the liquor's surging popularity among young Koreans amid the coronavirus pandemic, data showed Monday.

The volume of imported whisky came to 8,443 tons in the January-March period, up 78.2 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

It marks the highest first-quarter tally since 2000, when data tracking began. It is also the largest quarterly figure after 8,625 tons posted three months earlier.

The value of South Korea's whisky imports stood at US$64.77 million in the first quarter, up 24 percent from a year earlier.

South Korea's whisky imports have been rising rapidly in recent quarters as more people drink at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In particular, whisky has gained great popularity among young Koreans who prefer to consume mid- to-low-priced whisky mixed with soda water and other drinks, according to industry sources.

Market watchers forecast South Korea's whisky imports to trend higher for the time being, given the liquor's growing popularity among young local drinkers.





