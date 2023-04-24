Seoul shares down late Mon. morning on tech losses

SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Monday morning as big-cap tech shares lost ground on concerns over the potential impact of the Sino-U.S. rivalry on their businesses and in the run-up to the quarterly earnings season.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had shed 18.79 points, or 0.74 percent, to 2,525.61 as of 11:20 a.m.

The index opened lower and had extended losses as investors took a wait-and-see stance ahead of companies' release of their first-quarter earnings reports later this week.

Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK hynix and several other major companies were expected to report poor results over a global economic slowdown and high borrowing costs.

Eyes are also on the upcoming summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden, where the two sides will discuss how to enhance bilateral ties on their economic security in semiconductors, batteries and other key areas, among other issues, as Washington has been stepping up efforts to restrict China's access to advanced technologies.

Samsung Electronics sank 0.91 percent and SK hynix fell 0.9 percent, as the Financial Times reported on Sunday that the U.S. asked South Korea to urge Samsung Electronics and SK hynix not to boost sales to China if Beijing bans Micron Technology from selling chips.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution retreated 1.22 percent and LG Chem lost 0.65 percent. Samsung SDI also fell 0.68 percent.

Internet giant Naver inched down 0.16 percent, and Kakao, the operator of the popular mobile messenger KakaoTalk, decreased 0.86 percent.

But carmakers rose following recent losses. No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor rose 0.47 percent and its affiliate Kia advanced 0.96 percent.

Large-cap bio shares traded mixed, with Samsung Biologics growing 0.89 percent and Celltrion losing 0.42 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,331.35 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., down 3.15 won from the previous session's close.

graceoh@yna.co.kr

(END)