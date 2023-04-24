S. Korea reports 10 more mpox infections

SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea confirmed 10 more cases of mpox Monday, bringing the country's total to 30, health authorities said.

Six of them are living in Seoul, three in Gyeonggi Province and one in North Chungcheong Province, while one of the 10 patients is a foreigner, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

All have not recently traveled abroad, it added.

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is traditionally confined to regions in Central and West Africa, and can cause fever, chills, rashes and lesions, among other symptoms.

South Korea reported the first case of mpox on June 22 last year and four more cases through March. The first five cases were linked to overseas travel.

But the recent 25 infections that began April 8 were locally transmitted with no recent overseas travel history.



view larger image This file photo taken Sept. 4, 2022, shows a notice on mpox at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

