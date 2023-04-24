S. Korea, Chile discuss cooperation on green hydrogen, renewable energy

SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Chile discussed ways Monday to boost cooperation on clean hydrogen and renewable energy development, the industry ministry said.

The discussion was made during a meeting between Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun and Chile's energy minister, Diego Pardow, held in Seoul, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The two nations can work more closely in the hydrogen and clean energy fields, as Chile has great potential in producing clean hydrogen on the back of its solid renewable power generation and South Korea is leading the global market using hydrogen, such as hydrogen vehicles, Ahn said.

He also called for joint responses to climate change, supply chains and other new trade issues based upon their strong ties in trade, investment and minerals, the ministry said.

Following the meeting, the two nations held a seminar on hydrogen cooperation, which brought together officials of the two governments and private firms, including South Korea's top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co.

The two ministers also attended the seminar and shared their policy measures on the industry, according to the ministry.

"Chile has been actively pushing to turn into a hydrogen-based economy, as it became the first South American nation that announced national strategies on the hydrogen development. We expect our companies to have more business chances in hydrogen vehicles and batteries in Chile," the ministry said in a release.



