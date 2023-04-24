Go to Contents
HD Hyundai Infracore Q1 net income up 51.3 pct to 112.3 bln won

15:16 April 24, 2023

SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- HD Hyundai Infracore Co. on Monday reported its first-quarter net profit of 112.3 billion won (US$84.2 million), up 51.3 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the January-March period was 152.6 billion won, up 45.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 11.6 percent to 1.28 trillion won.

The operating profit was 28.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
