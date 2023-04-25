(LEAD) Yoon, Biden to announce 'major deliverables' on extended deterrence: NSA Sullivan

(ATTN: UPDATES with additional remarks from Sullivan from 4th para; ADDS photo)

By Byun Duk-kun

WASHINGTON, April 24 (Yonhap) -- President Joe Biden and his South Korean counterpart, Yoon Suk Yeol, will announce "major deliverables" on ways to strengthen U.S. extended deterrence commitment to South Korea when they meet this week, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Monday.

The leaders are set to hold a bilateral summit at the White House on Wednesday. Yoon is currently on a state visit to the U.S.

"On Wednesday, President Biden and President Yoon will announce major deliverables on extended deterrence, on cyber cooperation, on climate mitigation, on foreign assistance, on investment and on strengthening our people-to-people ties," Sullivan told a White House press briefing.



National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is seen answering questions during a press briefing at the White House in Washington on April 24, 2023

Yoon's visit comes amid intensifying North Korean provocations and nuclear rhetoric.

Pyongyang launched a record 69 ballistic missiles in 2022, followed by dozens of missiles, including an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), fired since the start of this year.

"President Biden will reinforce and enhance our extended deterrence commitments to South Korea with respect to the threat the DPRK poses," said Sullivan, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"We will have the presidents, the two presidents actually release a statement that deals with the question of extended deterrence, particularly in the context of the threat and the evolving threat posed by the DPRK," he added.

