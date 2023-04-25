SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 25.



Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon embarks on state visit to U.S. after controversial remarks about Japan's colonial past (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 'Climate change, human rights violations against future generations are more serious issues than racism' (Kookmin Daily)

-- U.S. demands chip export restrictions to China ahead of Yoon's state visit (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon: 'S. Korea, U.S. is most successful alliance in history' (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Two leaders consider stipulating U.S. nuclear deterrence against N. Korean aggressions in document (Segye Times)

-- 'Song is clean,' supporters cheer; '86 politicians hit new low' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Red lights turned on for 10 out of 20 new chip fabrication plants under construction (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon: 'I can't accept the notion that Japan must kneel because of our history 100 years ago' (Hankyoreh)

-- Lawmakers use political donations for private purposes (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Opposition party unilaterally seeks to revise wage system to disrupt labor market (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Yoon: 'S. Korea, U.S. is most successful alliance in history' (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Yoon's state visit to U.S. begins (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Yoon begins U.S. state visit to trumpet stronger alliance, resolve trade issues (Korea Herald)

-- Yoon eyes stronger security, tech alliances during U.S. visit (Korea Times)

