SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 25.
Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon embarks on state visit to U.S. after controversial remarks about Japan's colonial past (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Climate change, human rights violations against future generations are more serious issues than racism' (Kookmin Daily)
-- U.S. demands chip export restrictions to China ahead of Yoon's state visit (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon: 'S. Korea, U.S. is most successful alliance in history' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Two leaders consider stipulating U.S. nuclear deterrence against N. Korean aggressions in document (Segye Times)
-- 'Song is clean,' supporters cheer; '86 politicians hit new low' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Red lights turned on for 10 out of 20 new chip fabrication plants under construction (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon: 'I can't accept the notion that Japan must kneel because of our history 100 years ago' (Hankyoreh)
-- Lawmakers use political donations for private purposes (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Opposition party unilaterally seeks to revise wage system to disrupt labor market (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon: 'S. Korea, U.S. is most successful alliance in history' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon's state visit to U.S. begins (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon begins U.S. state visit to trumpet stronger alliance, resolve trade issues (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon eyes stronger security, tech alliances during U.S. visit (Korea Times)
(END)