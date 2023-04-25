(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on April 25)

Tangible results



Yoon departs for summit in US; hopes high for progress in security and economy issues



President Yoon Suk Yeol departed for Washington on Monday for a summit with US President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

Yoon is the second foreign leader to make a state visit to the US under the Biden administration after French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit late last year. The Yoon-Biden summit will be held during a critical time.

Military tension has been mounting on the Korean Peninsula as North Korea continues missile provocations.

Recently, the North test-fired a new solid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile known as Hwaseong-18. It is said to be difficult to respond to a solid-fueled ICBM. It also claimed it's ready to launch its first-ever military reconnaissance satellite.

Pyongyang is plainly exposing its intention to carry out nuclear attacks not only on the US, but also on South Korea. But the South's means to fend them off are limited.

Nuclear weapons are the strongest deterrence to nuclear attacks. However, South Korea has not passed the bounds of conventional weapons.

The US provides South Korea with its nuclear umbrella under the concept of extended deterrence, but it does not share the use of its nuclear weapons with South Korea.

About 77 percent of the Korean people say that Korea needs to possess nuclear weapons of its own. Considering this, the US needs to give South Koreans faith in its commitment to carry out extended deterrence if needed, even if America may come under North Korea's nuclear attack.

Through the meeting, South Korea and the US must come up with plans to strengthen the US' extended deterrence effectively, such as joint operational planning and training involving US nuclear weapons.

Eyes are also on how Seoul and Washington will cooperate over global issues.

Korea's relations with China and Russia have worsened over Yoon's recent interview with Reuters before his state visit to the US. Beijing has reacted arrogantly and sharply to Yoon's remarks on the Taiwan issue. Russia has bluntly threatened South Korea over his hint at the possibility of providing arms to Ukraine.

"Opposition to changing the status quo by force" is a principle the international community holds fast to consistently. It must be followed regarding the Taiwan issue as well. Overall, Yoon's remarks emphasize peace in cross-strait relations.

He said if there is a situation the international community cannot condone, such as any large-scale attack on civilians, massacre or serious violation of the laws of war, it might be difficult for South Korea to insist only on humanitarian or financial support. Moscow stretched the meaning of Yoon's remarks of common sense and principle.

In their summit, Yoon and Biden need to exchange opinions on global issues and seek wise solutions.

The economic matters to resolve are considerable.

Yoon must induce Biden's cooperation to ensure Korean companies will not be penalized by the US Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS Act.

Korean firms pledged large investments in the US. But foreign carmakers, including South Korea's Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp., were excluded from the list for electric vehicles eligible for the IRA consumer tax subsidy. Excessive prerequisites for subsidies are the poison pills of the CHIPS Act.

It is hard to accept a situation where South Korea is sacrificed in the aftermath of conflicts between Washington and Beijing. Allies should help each other, not demand sacrifices from one side for the sake of the other.

South Korea ought to find ways to realize mutual benefits in areas where the interests of both countries clash, such as overseas competition for orders to build nuclear power plants. The two countries must develop their cooperative ties in high-tech industries as well, such as artificial intelligence and aerospace.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the US-Korea military alliance formed through the 1950-53 Korean War. The security alliance must be extended to economy and technology areas under the shared values of liberal democracy and market economy. We look forward to a summit producing tangible win-win results through a stronger alliance.



(END)