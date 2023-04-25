(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 25)

China's diplomatic discourtesy



Beijing slammed for excessive reactions to Yoon's remarks



China has taken flak for having crossed the line with seemingly undiplomatic rhetoric in criticizing President Yoon Suk Yeol's comments regarding China-Taiwan relations. Yoon expressed opposition to a potential "change of status quo by force" while touching upon mounting tensions around the Taiwan Strait. Those were theoretical remarks and it is highly regrettable that China has been using rough words and imposing threats beyond normal accusations for many days.

As usual, China's English media mouthpiece Global Times hoisted the flag this time as well. Describing Yoon's stance as being "short-sighted" and "unwise," it claimed Yoon is trying to "curry favor" with the U.S. and "sacrificing South Korea's national interests and putting Seoul's security in a more dangerous situation in Northeast Asia." We cannot help but express regret over the media's apparently haughty and discourteous manners in addressing its neighboring country.

China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang reiterated that those "who play fire with Taiwan issue will set themselves on fire." During a forum held on Friday, he said "such claims go against basic common sense on international relations and historical justice. The logic is absurd and the consequences dangerous."

On Thursday, China's foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin triggered criticism here by saying China won't allow anyone to "verbally intervene" in the Taiwan issue. It is too rude for a mere spokesperson of a ministry to use such expressions against the head of state of another country. Yoon's statement on Taiwan was made while answering a question thrown by a Reuters reporter based on a generally accepted viewpoint. Yoon seems to have harbored no ill intent in making such a statement.

Other international leaders such as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida have made similar remarks before. China cannot avoid criticism for having come up with such nonsensical and impolite responses even though Yoon's comments are regarded as a common stance shared by the international community.

The ministry spokesman's imprudent words against Yoon are more problematic. It is an intolerable diplomatic discourtesy. This leads us to judge that China had been trying to bully South Korea to restrain it from moving closer to the United States ahead of Yoon's state visit to the U.S.

South Korea has already experienced fallout from China's high-handed approaches in dealing with it. This has included retaliation over Korea's deployment of a U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile battery, slight treatment of former President Moon Jae-in during his visit to Beijing and a series of steps designed to prevent the import of Korean cultural products into China.

Rather than firing salvos at Seoul, it is better for Beijing to reflect on itself. Its behavior has been undermining efforts toward global peace and common prosperity on the basis of the rules-based international order. China, along with Russia, has been taking the lead in neutralizing international efforts toward the denuclearization of North Korea. For instance, the two nations have been safeguarding North Korea by blocking the United Nations' bid to impose further sanctions against the North's nuclear and missile provocations.

It is time for both Seoul and Beijing to double down on preventing the current controversy over Yoon's remark from escalating into a further diplomatic dispute. Now, Yoon has embarked on a state visit to the U.S. As the visit highlights the 70th anniversary of the alliance between South Korea and the U.S., there will be diverse events to shed light on the bilateral friendship.

Given this, Yoon needs to be cautious about provoking China further, while stressing the significance of the alliance. Diplomacy needs a seasoned caliber in consideration of a third party's stance even during bilateral diplomacy.

Yoon has already become a target of criticism for his seemingly improper remarks on the global diplomatic stage. He should now focus on refraining from making similar bungles.



