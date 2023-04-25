S. Korea's new COVID-19 infections bounce back to over 10,000 amid eased virus curbs

SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases bounced back to over 10,000 on Tuesday as the country is on its way to pre-pandemic normalcy.

The country reported 14,817 cases, including 23 imported cases, bringing the total caseload to 31,098,403, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Tuesday's tally jumped from 5,027 cases a day earlier and is slightly lower than the 15,173 a week ago. The daily caseload stayed above 10,000 for six days through Sunday.

The country added seven COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 34,434. The number of critically ill patients came to 149, up from 146 a day earlier, the KDCA said.

South Korea eased most of its virus curbs in March, including the indoor mask mandate on public transportation.

The government plans to reduce the mandatory COVID-19 isolation period to five days from the current seven in May as the next step in the return to pre-pandemic normalcy.



view larger image An airplane takes off at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, west of Seoul, on April 24, 2023. (Yonhap)

