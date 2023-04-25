Seoul shares down late Tues. morning on tech losses

SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded markedly lower late Tuesday morning, led by big-cap tech losses, as investors took a breather awaiting corporate quarterly earnings.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had shed 27.03 points, or 1.07 percent, to 2,496.42 as of 11:20 a.m.

The index opened nearly flat after U.S. shares ended mixed overnight in the run-up to the earnings season, but made a sharp fall on heavy selling by retail investors.

Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, as well as several other major companies, will release their first-quarter business results amid a gloomy outlook over a global economic slowdown and aggressive monetary tightening measures.

Investors will also watch the upcoming summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden, where the two sides will discuss how to enhance bilateral ties on their economic security in semiconductors, batteries and other key areas, among other issues.

Concerns have grown over the potential impacts of the Sino-U.S. rivalry on South Korean businesses, as Washington has been stepping up efforts to restrict China's access to advanced technologies.

Samsung Electronics fell 10.7 percent and SK hynix lost 1.83 percent.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution sank 1.94 percent and LG Chem dived 2.61 percent. Samsung SDI retreated 1.52 percent.

Large-cap bio shares lost ground, with Samsung Biologics skidding 1.13 percent and Celltrion losing 0.72 percent.

Carmakers traded mixed. No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor rose 0.47 percent, while its affiliate Kia went down 0.47 percent.

No. 1 steelmaker POSCO Holdings dropped 4.14 percent, and battery components maker POSCO Future M tumbled 5.91 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,335.85 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., down 1.05 won from the previous session's close.

