Yoon meets with Korean Americans in Washington

By Lee Haye-ah

WASHINGTON, April 25 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol met with a group of Korean Americans in Washington on Monday and asked for their support to help develop the bilateral alliance.

Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee had dinner with around 170 Korean Americans at a hotel in Washington after arriving in the country earlier in the day for a six-day state visit.



view larger image President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) clinks glasses with an attendee during a dinner with Korean Americans at a hotel in Washington on April 24, 2023. (Yonhap)

Yoon told the attendees he and U.S. President Joe Biden plan to hold detailed and practical discussions on cooperation on advanced technology, economic security, extended deterrence and people-to-people exchanges when they meet for a summit Wednesday.

"We plan to set a groundbreaking and historic milestone that goes beyond the current South Korea-U.S. alliance to an 'alliance in action, toward the future,'" the president said, citing the theme of his state visit. "I would like to ask for all of your big support."

Yoon also noted that a new government agency for overseas Koreans will likely launch in June in line with one of his campaign pledges.

"Our government will develop the network of 7.5 million Koreans around the world, led by the agency for overseas Koreans, both in quality and quantity, and more closely connect all of you with your homeland," he said, prompting applause from the room.

