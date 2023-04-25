Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Hyundai Motor Q1

Hyundai Motor Q1 net profit up 92.4 pct to 3.41 tln won

13:58 April 25, 2023

SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net income of 3.41 trillion won (US$2.6 billion), up 92.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 3.59 trillion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 1.92 trillion won a year ago. Sales rose 24.7 percent to 37.77 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 2.36 trillion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK