Oci Q1 net income up 59.1 pct to 213.4 bln won

SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- Oci Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 213.4 billion won (US$159.8 million), up 59.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 203.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 112.9 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 29 percent to 719.5 billion won.

The earnings met market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 211.4 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

