Work-related deaths at state-run firms down 30 pct in 2022

SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- The number of work-related deaths at state-run firms in South Korea fell 30 percent on-year in 2022, the finance ministry said Tuesday, on the back of the government's efforts to bolster safety measures.

Local state-run companies reported 27 deaths last year, down from 39 in 2021, according to the report released by the Ministry of Economy and Finance. In 2020, the number of victims came to 45.

The finance ministry attributed the decrease in work-related deaths to the government's latest efforts to enhance workplace safety measures and promote safety awareness among employees.

South Korea adopted a five-tier safety grading system in 2020.

According to the ministry, the number of companies earning the second- or third-highest safety tier, which is considered higher than average, increased by 20 on-year to reach 90 in 2022. Those receiving the lowest grades, fourth and fifth, on the other hand, decreased by 19 over the period to 10.

No companies received the highest grade in 2022, unchanged from the previous year.



