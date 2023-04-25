Go to Contents
Samsung SDI, GM to build US$3 bln EV battery plant in U.S.

18:13 April 25, 2023

SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDI Co. said Tuesday it is pushing to build an electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility in the United States in a joint venture with General Motors Co.

The South Korean battery maker unveiled the plan in a regulatory filing, under which the two companies have agreed to invest more than US$3 billion in constructing a plant capable of producing over 30 gigawatt hours a year.

The location of the plant has not been decided yet, it said.

The factory will aim to go into commercial operation starting 2026.

