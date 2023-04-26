Yoon visits Arlington National Cemetery

By Lee Haye-ah

WASHINGTON, April 25 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol visited Arlington National Cemetery near Washington on Tuesday and paid tribute to American service members buried there.

Yoon is on a six-day state visit to the United States to hold a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and mark the 70th anniversary of the bilateral alliance.

Yoon laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and visited an exhibition room where he presented a plaque commemorating the American service personnel who fought in the 1950-53 Korean War, according to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon.

The plaque is emblazoned with the words, "We will never forget, forgotten no more," the flags of the two nations and a logo marking the 70th anniversary of the alliance.

An honor guard fired a 21-gun salute from near the cemetery.

Yoon noted that the cemetery holds the remains of numerous American military personnel killed during the Korean War and expressed his respect, on behalf of the South Korean people, for all American soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice for freedom and peace, Lee said.

Yoon was joined on the visit by first lady Kim Keon Hee.



view larger image President Yoon Suk Yeol pays his respects to fallen U.S. service members by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery near Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

