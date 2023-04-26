S. Korea, U.S. sign 23 MOUs on stronger ties in batteries, nuclear power, advanced industries

SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States have signed 23 initial agreements to boost bilateral cooperation on advanced industries and energy fields, such as batteries, robots and nuclear power generation, Seoul's industry ministry said Wednesday.

The memorandums of understandings (MOUs) were signed during a business partnership event in Washington on Tuesday (local time) involving 45 senior corporate officials from the two nations on the sidelines of President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to the U.S., according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Of the agreements, 10 were on batteries, bio, aviation, robots, autonomous driving and other next-generation sectors, and the remaining 13 MOUs called for enhanced bilateral ties on energy industries, including hydrogen, nuclear power generation and carbon neutrality, it added.

Participating South Korean companies include Doosan Co., SK Inc., Lotte Chemical Corp. and HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. From the U.S. side, Boeing, GE, ExxonMobil and Siemens attended the event, the ministry said.

"The South Korea-U.S. alliance has gone beyond the traditional military and security alliance to become a technology alliance," Industry Minister Lee Chang-yang said. "We hope these agreements will create big results, and the South Korean government will actively support corporate activities."



view larger image This file photo shows President Yoon Suk Yeol (C) posing for a photo with Industry Minister Lee Chang-yang (L) and onsemi Vice President Daryl Hatano during an investment ceremony at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington on April 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr

(END)