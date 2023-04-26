Yoon says S. Korea-U.S. alliance not shaken by eavesdropping allegations

WASHINGTON, April 25 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol has said the South Korea-U.S. alliance will not be shaken by allegations of eavesdropping contained in recently leaked Pentagon documents, according to an interview Tuesday.

Yoon made the remark in an interview with NBC News on Monday as he is on a state visit to Washington.

"This matter is no reason to shake the ironclad trust that supports the U.S.-South Korea alliance, because it is based on shared values like freedom," he was quoted as saying. "When you have that trust, you don't get shaken."

The leaked documents reportedly contained the contents of tapped conversations at South Korea's presidential office about whether to provide lethal aid to Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Yoon suggested in a recent interview with Reuters that South Korea could provide such aid to Ukraine if the country came under a large-scale attack on civilians.

"We are closely monitoring and considering the situation," he told NBC News.

Yoon also said it was "unrealistic" to expect a denuclearization deal with North Korea anytime soon.

"The important thing is that we have to make North Korea never dare to resort to its nuclear weapons," he said.



