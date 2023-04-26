Biz leaders of S. Korea, U.S. discuss advanced techs, supply chains

SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- Top business leaders of South Korea and the United States have gathered in Washington for a round of discussions on cooperation in areas like advanced technologies and global supply chains, a Seoul-based business lobby said Wednesday.

The South Korea-U.S. business roundtable took place Tuesday (local time) on the sidelines of President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to the U.S. this week, bringing together 39 influential businesspeople of the two countries to the venue, the Federation of Korean Industries (FKI) said in a release.

The South Korean delegation included Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Euisun Chung and LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo, among others.

Yoon also attended the session in person.

The participants discussed efforts to enhance cooperation in advanced industries, global supply chains and critical technologies, the FKI said.

The session was followed by a forum on advanced technologies, where more than 200 businesspeople and government officials were present, including Industry Minister Lee Chang-yang and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

Kim Byong-joon, acting FKI chief, stressed in an opening speech the need to advance the business cooperation into an alliance on advanced technologies, and asked the U.S. to support Korea in becoming a pivotal global nation that contributes to shaping international order, according to the FKI.

Kim proposed the two countries work together toward an innovative future based on the spirit of the U.S. as a frontier in science and technologies, and of Korea's entrepreneurship, the FKI said.

More than 100 South Korean companies are visiting Washington this week as part of the 122-member business delegation accompanying Yoon on his six-day state visit to the U.S.



view larger image From L to R, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won (2nd), Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong (4th) and Hyundai Motor Group Euisun Chung (6th) take part in the South Korea-U.S. business roundtable at the United States Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C., on April 26, 2023 (local time), a session attended by President Yoon Suk Yeol during his state visit to the U.S. (Yonhap)

