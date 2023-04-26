Yoon, Biden pay respects at Korean War memorial

By Lee Haye-ah

WASHINGTON, April 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden paid a visit to the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington on Tuesday as part of events to mark the 70th anniversary of the bilateral alliance.

Yoon and Biden each laid a wreath and silently bowed their heads as they paid tribute to the Korean and American service members killed in the 1950-53 conflict. First ladies Kim Keon Hee and Jill Biden stood closely behind them.

The two pairs later stopped in front of the Wall of Remembrance, which was added to the memorial last year. The wall displays the names of more than 43,000 Korean and American troops killed during the war.

It was the first time Yoon and Biden met after the South Korean president arrived in Washington the previous day for a six-day state visit.

On Wednesday, they are scheduled to hold a summit and attend a state dinner at the White House.



view larger image South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (2nd from L), U.S. President Joe Biden (2nd from R), South Korean first lady Kim Keon Hee (L) and U.S. first lady Jill Biden walk alongside each other at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington on April 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

view larger image South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (3rd from L), U.S. President Joe Biden (2nd from R), South Korean first lady Kim Keon Hee (4th from L) and U.S. first lady Jill Biden (R) meet with a family member of a service member killed in the Korean War in front of the Wall of Remembrance at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington on April 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)