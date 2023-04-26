LG Energy Solution Q1 net income up 148 pct to 562 bln won

SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- LG Energy Solution Ltd. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 562 billion won (US$419.6 million), up 148 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period rose 144.6 percent on-year to 633.2 billion won. Sales increased 101.4 percent to 8.74 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 345 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

