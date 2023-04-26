Girl group Fifty Fifty jumps to No. 50 on Billboard Hot 100

SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- K-pop rookie Fifty Fifty ranked at No. 50 in its fifth week on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart with its new single "Cupid."

According to the latest chart unveiled Tuesday (U.S. time), "Cupid" rose 10 spots from 60th last week.

The quartet debuted on the chart at No. 100 on March 28, becoming the fastest group to enter the chart after its debut in November. It has since climbed up to 94th, 85th and 60th and now to 50th.

view larger image This undated photo shows K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty. (Yonhap)

The group recently formed a partnership with Warner Records, one of the most influential record labels in the United States, in a deal expected to open the way for its advance into the North American market.

Jimin, a member of the K-pop supergroup BTS, ranked No. 58 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with his first solo album "Face" and No. 85 on Hot 100 with "Like Crazy," the main track from the album, this week.

sshim@yna.co.kr

(END)