Hyundai Mobis Q1 net jumps 61.6 pct to 841.8 bln won

10:05 April 26, 2023

SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mobis Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 841.8 billion won (US$629.1 million), up 61.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 418.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 386.9 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 29.7 percent to 14.66 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 730.8 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
