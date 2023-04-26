Northeast coast hit by second minor tremor in 2 days

SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- A 2.2 magnitude earthquake struck in waters off the northeastern coastal city of Donghae on Wednesday, following a 3.5 magnitude tremor in almost the same area the previous day, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.

The quake occurred at sea 51 kilometers northeast of Donghae at 6:51 a.m., according to the KMA. Donghae, which is in Gangwon Province, is located 182 km east of Seoul.

The epicenter was at 37.86 degrees north latitude and 129.51 degrees east longitude, and the depth was 28 km, the agency said, adding it has yet to receive any reports of damage or casualties.



view larger image This map shows the location of the epicenter of a 2.2 magnitude earthquake that struck in waters off the northeastern South Korean city of Donghae on April 26, 2023. (Yonhap)

