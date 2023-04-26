'Ditto' by NewJeans hits record 300 mln Spotify streams

SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- "Ditto," a hit song from rookie girl group NewJeans, has garnered 300 million streams on Spotify, the group's agency said Wednesday.

The song had recorded 301,232,001 streams on the world's largest music streaming platform as of Monday, 126 days after its release on Dec. 19, ADOR said.

It added that NewJeans became the first among fourth-generation K-pop girl groups to garner over 300 million streams on the platform.

Including "Ditto," the girl group has garnered more than 1.3 billion streams on Spotify with all the songs that it has released since its debut in August.

view larger image This photo provided by ADOR celebrates "Ditto," a hit single from K-pop girl group NewJeans, surpassing 300 million streams on Spotify. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr

(END)