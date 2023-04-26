POSCO Future M bags 30.3 tln-won cathode deal from LG Energy Solution

SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- Major South Korean battery components maker POSCO Future M Co. said Wednesday it has won a 30.3 trillion-won (US$22.6 billion) order to supply cathodes for LG Energy Solution Ltd., the country's top battery maker.

The deal calls for POSCO Future M to provide LG Energy Solution with high-nickel cathodes over the next seven years, the chemical materials unit of steel giant POSCO Holdings Inc. said in a statement.

Those products consist of nickel, cobalt and aluminum (NSA) cathodes, as well as nickel, cobalt, manganese and aluminum (NCMA) cathodes, POSCO Future M said.

Cathodes determine the power and range of electric vehicle (EV) battery cells. They account for more than 40 percent of a cell's production cost.

The mega-deal comes three months after POSCO Future M signed a 40 trillion-won contract to manufacture cathodes for another local battery giant Samsung SDI.

POSCO Future M has been expanding its battery materials business since its advance into the sector in 2011.

In July 2022, POSCO Future M clinched a mega-contract with Ultium Cells LLC, a joint venture between LG Energy Solution Ltd. and General Motors Co.

POSCO Future M said it is stepping up efforts to diversify its product portfolio to meet growing demand and boost its production capacity.

POSCO Future M currently runs domestic and overseas cathode factories with a combined annual capacity of 105,000 tons. The company said it is seeking to raise its annual production capacity to 610,000 tons in 2030.



view larger image The corporate logo of POSCO Future M Co. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)



