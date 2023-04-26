Seoul shares up late Wed. morning on tech rebound

SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded slightly higher late Wednesday morning, as major tech shares made a rebound following recent sharp losses on upbeat earnings reports.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had added 3.11 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,492.13 as of 11:20 a.m.

The index opened slightly lower on U.S. losses amid renewed concerns over the stability of the U.S. banking system, and moved within a tight range.

Large-cap shares gathered ground, though heavy selling by foreign investors limited the upturn of the index.

Major chipmaker SK hynix surged 3.27 percent as it expected market circumstances to improve in the second half of this year and vowed "a flexible and responsive approach" to its production operations, though it reported the worst quarterly result of 3.4 trillion won of losses in the first quarter.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution jumped 2.18 percent after posting a 145 percent jump in its first-quarter profit.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.31 percent, while top chemical firm LG Chem went down 0.67 percent.

Major carmakers also gathered ground, with No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor advancing 0.25 percent and its affiliate Kia rising 0.35 percent.

Internet giant Naver increased 1.72 percent, and Kakao, the operator of the popular mobile messenger KakaoTalk, grew 0.71 percent.

But No. 1 steelmaker POSCO Holdings lost 0.53 percent, and battery components maker POSCO Future M skidded 2.59 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,337.60 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., down 5.4 won from the previous session's close.

graceoh@yna.co.kr

(END)