The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



-----------------

(LEAD) Six U.S. advanced technology firms announce plan to invest $1.9 bln in S. Korea

WASHINGTON -- Six U.S. advanced technology firms on Tuesday announced plans to invest a combined US$1.9 billion in South Korea in the areas of hydrogen fuel, semiconductors and environment-friendly facilities, South Korea's presidential office said.

The announcement came during an investment ceremony attended by President Yoon Suk Yeol during his ongoing state visit to the United States.

The six companies are Air Products and Plug Power from the hydrogen fuel sector; onsemi and Greene Tweed from the semiconductor sector; and PureCycle Technologies and EMP Belstar from the environment-friendly business



-----------------

Yoon says S. Korea-U.S. alliance not shaken by eavesdropping allegations

WASHINGTON -- President Yoon Suk Yeol has said the South Korea-U.S. alliance will not be shaken by allegations of eavesdropping contained in recently leaked Pentagon documents, according to an interview Tuesday.

Yoon made the remark in an interview with NBC News on Monday as he is on a state visit to Washington.



-----------------

Yoon, Biden pay respects at Korean War memorial

WASHINGTON -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden paid a visit to the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington on Tuesday as part of events to mark the 70th anniversary of the bilateral alliance.

Yoon and Biden each laid a wreath and silently bowed their heads as they paid tribute to the Korean and American service members killed in the 1950-53 conflict. First ladies Kim Keon Hee and Jill Biden stood closely behind them.



-----------------

(2nd LD) SK hynix widens quarterly losses as chip glut intensifies

SEOUL -- SK hynix Inc. said Wednesday it logged losses for the second consecutive quarter, as a worsening macroeconomic climate dented demand for semiconductors used in PCs and other digital products, and a continued chip glut wiped out profits.

The world's second-largest memory chip maker said in a regulatory filing its operating losses amounted to 3.4 trillion won (US$2.5 billion) in the first quarter, compared with a profit of 2.86 trillion won a year ago.



-----------------

(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. sign 23 MOUs on stronger ties in batteries, nuclear power, advanced industries

SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States have signed 23 initial agreements to boost bilateral cooperation on advanced industries and energy fields, such as batteries, robots and nuclear power generation, Seoul's industry ministry said Wednesday.

The memorandums of understandings (MOUs) were signed during a business partnership event in Washington on Tuesday (local time) involving 45 senior corporate officials from the two nations on the sidelines of President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to the U.S., according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



-----------------

(2nd LD) LG Energy Solution's Q1 profit more than doubles on strong EV demand, IRA effects

SEOUL -- LG Energy Solution Ltd. said Wednesday its first-quarter net profit more than doubled from a year earlier, in line with the earlier earnings forecast, on strong electric vehicles (EV) demand in North America and benefits from a new U.S. law on EV subsidies.

Net profit for the three months ended in March rose to 562 billion won (US$419.6 million) from 226.6 billion won during the same period of last year, South Korea's top battery maker said in a regulatory filing.



-----------------

Population mobility up in March amid housing market rebound

SEOUL -- The number of South Koreans moving to other regions slightly moved up in March from a year earlier, data showed Wednesday, as the local housing market showed signs of a rebound.

Around 589,000 people changed their residences last month, up 0.3 percent from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea, snapping the 26th consecutive month of decline posted through February.



-----------------

Babies born drop to new low in Feb.; deaths continue to outpace births

SEOUL -- The number of babies born in South Korea dropped to yet another record low level in February, data showed Wednesday, further highlighting the population crisis facing Asia's No. 4 economy.

Only 19,939 babies were born in February this year, down 3.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from Statistics Korea. It marked the lowest number for any February since the statistics agency started compiling monthly data in 1981.



-----------------

S. Korean military to establish drone operations command this year

SEOUL -- South Korea's military plans to launch a drone operations command in the second half of this year, Seoul's defense ministry said Wednesday, in a move to counter North Korea's military threats and bolster its use of the unmanned assets.

The ministry put up a public notice on the enactment of a decree to establish the drone operations command amid efforts to step up readiness after North Korea's drone incursions late last year.



-----------------

'BTS Forest' created in Seoul's Nanji park

SEOUL -- Melon, a local music streaming service, said Wednesday it has created a forest named after the K-pop supergroup BTS as part of its eco-friendly project.

Located in Nanji Han River Park in western Seoul, the BTS Forest consists of three fringe trees and 400 sacred bamboo trees, the service said, adding the trees were bought with money donated by its subscribers.

