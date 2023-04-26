Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

LG Display shifts to loss in Q1

13:38 April 26, 2023

SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- LG Display Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net loss of 1.15 trillion won (US$862.3 million), swinging from a profit of 54.3 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 1.09 trillion won for the January-March period, compared with a profit of 38.3 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 31.8 percent to 4.41 trillion won.

The operating loss was 4.9 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK