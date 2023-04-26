PM Han meets with visiting Florida Gov. DeSantis

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo met with visiting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday and discussed ways to expand economic cooperation, in light of the 70th anniversary of the alliance between South Korea and the United States, Han's office said.

Han expressed his hope that the governor's visit, the first of its kind, would serve as an opportunity to accelerate trade and investment that could lead to potential business partnerships between the two sides, according to his office.

In addition, the prime minister noted the need for more cooperation in space exploration and the aviation industry that Florida boasts, asking the state government's support for South Korean firms in these areas.

In response, DeSantis also expressed hope for strengthened cooperation with South Korea as a key partner in job creation and vital for the regional economy.

DeSantis, who is expected to announce a 2024 presidential bid, is on a four-nation foreign trip that also includes Japan, Israel and Britain. This is also his first visit to Asia.



view larger image Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (R) shakes hands with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis before their talks at the government complex in Seoul on April 26, 2023, in this photo provided by Han's office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

