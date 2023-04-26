Go to Contents
Kia Q1 net up 105.3 pct to 2.11 tln won

13:58 April 26, 2023

SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 2.11 trillion won (US$1.6 billion), up 105.3 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the January-March period was 2.87 trillion won, up 78.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 29.1 percent to 23.69 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 1.93 trillion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
