Yoon, Biden to adopt declaration on strengthening U.S. 'extended deterrence'

WASHINGTON, April 26 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden will adopt a declaration strengthening the U.S. "extended deterrence" commitment to South Korea when they hold a summit Wednesday, the presidential office said.

Extended deterrence refers to the U.S. commitment to mobilizing the full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear, to defend an ally.

The statement, dubbed the Washington Declaration, will call for the creation of a Nuclear Consultative Group between South Korea and the U.S.

"Through this, we expect the extended deterrence mechanism that covers information-sharing, joint planning and joint execution to operate more organically," presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon told reporters.

The Yoon-Biden summit is set to be held at the White House later Wednesday as part of the South Korean president's state visit to the U.S.



