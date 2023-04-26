Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #SM #Kakao

Regulator to review Kakao's acquisition of SM Entertainment

16:00 April 26, 2023

By Kang Yoon-seung

SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Wednesday it has launched a review on South Korean tech giant Kakao's acquisition of a stake in SM Entertainment, the K-pop agency behind EXO, Aespa, and NCT.

The move by the Fair Trade Commission came a month after Kakao and Kakao Entertainment acquired a combined 39.87 percent stake in SM Entertainment.

"As the merger is expected to give a significant impact on the entertainment industry down the road, including the K-pop sector, we plan to thoroughly examine the deal under the standards and procedures stipulated in the law," the FTC said.

Kakao is a leading IT firm that operates KakaoTalk, the top mobile messenger app here, as well as No. 2 online portal Daum. The company also has music streaming services as well as a webtoon platform under its wing.

The FTC described the deal as "a merger between a general content company and a K-pop firm," noting that their businesses overlap each other.

The reviewing process is expected to take 30 days, although it can be extended up to 90 days, if necessary.

view larger image Regulator to review Kakao's acquisition of SM Entertainment - 2

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK