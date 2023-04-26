Value of derivatives-tied securities surpasses 100 tln won

SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- The outstanding value of derivatives-tied securities issued in South Korea surpassed 100 trillion won (US$74.7 billion) for the first time in three years in 2022, data showed Wednesday.

The amount of outstanding equity-linked securities (ELS) and derivatives-linked securities (DLS) came to 102.2 trillion won as of end-2022, up 17.5 trillion won from 2021, according to data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

It marks the first time the tally hit the 100 trillion-won mark since 2019, when the figure stood at 108.2 trillion won.

ELS and DLS are structured to track the performance of underlying assets but do not guarantee the principle, as investors prefer instruments that promise higher yields.

The outstanding value of ELS stood at 70.7 trillion won as of end-2022, up 13.2 trillion won from a year earlier.

ELS refers to hybrid debt securities whose returns are determined by the performance of benchmark stock indexes, including the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) 200.

The value of outstanding DLS instruments, which track interest rates, currency values and other underlying assets, amounted to 31.5 trillion won, up 4.3 trillion won from a year earlier.

Sales of ELS fell to 57.7 trillion won last year from 72.2 trillion won, and those for DLS declined to 16.5 trillion won from 17 trillion won.

