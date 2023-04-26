Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Korea Petro Chemical

Korea Petro Chemical Ind swings to red in Q1

15:37 April 26, 2023

SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- Korea Petro Chemical Ind Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net loss of 17.6 billion won (US$13.1 million), turning from a profit of 2.5 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 36.1 billion won for the January-March period, compared with a loss of 2.2 billion won a year earlier. Sales fell 23.7 percent to 529.1 billion won.

The loss was 45.1 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK