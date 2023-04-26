KEPCO 18,420 DN 140
SamsungSecu 34,000 DN 250
KG DONGBU STL 11,440 UP 160
SKTelecom 47,500 DN 250
HyundaiElev 34,400 DN 850
IBK 10,070 DN 100
Handsome 24,500 DN 400
LOTTE SHOPPING 81,200 UP 800
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp612 00 DN300
Asiana Airlines 12,930 0
ShinpoongPharm 18,050 DN 50
COWAY 49,500 DN 1,100
Hanon Systems 9,210 DN 50
SK 163,400 UP 300
KT&G 85,600 DN 400
Doosan Enerbility 17,100 DN 1,000
Doosanfc 31,100 DN 1,050
LG Display 15,840 DN 360
KEPCO KPS 36,250 DN 1,550
LG H&H 617,000 UP 8,000
LGCHEM 727,000 DN 15,000
Kangwonland 19,030 UP 100
NAVER 188,100 UP 2,000
Kakao 56,500 UP 500
NCsoft 367,500 UP 11,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 55,000 DN 600
COSMAX 73,700 UP 2,300
KIWOOM 97,200 DN 2,100
DSME 27,550 DN 1,000
HD Hyundai Infracore 9,410 UP 240
DWEC 4,120 UP 50
HL MANDO 47,750 DN 1,850
Meritz Financial 44,450 DN 1,150
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 783,000 DN 3,000
BNK Financial Group 6,670 DN 100
DGB Financial Group 6,820 DN 120
emart 98,400 UP 300
Doosan Bobcat 47,300 DN 50
H.S.ENTERPRISE 7,720 DN 40
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY344 00 DN150
