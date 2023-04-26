KOLMAR KOREA 40,100 UP 450
Netmarble 64,500 0
KRAFTON 190,700 DN 800
PIAM 32,150 DN 250
HANJINKAL 43,650 DN 1,150
CHONGKUNDANG 85,500 UP 1,400
DoubleUGames 45,250 UP 650
SD Biosensor 22,000 UP 1,600
TaekwangInd 703,000 DN 1,000
Daewoong 15,060 UP 510
TaihanElecWire 1,497 DN 45
LX INT 29,700 DN 650
Hyundai M&F INS 36,750 DN 1,050
SK hynix 87,400 UP 1,900
Youngpoong 564,000 DN 7,000
HyundaiEng&Const 40,750 DN 200
CUCKOO HOMESYS 25,150 DN 100
Hanwha 27,550 DN 1,000
DB HiTek 61,000 DN 1,000
CJ 93,300 UP 1,100
kakaopay 54,200 UP 600
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,100 DN 250
HDC-OP 12,150 UP 250
DL E&C 33,600 UP 600
SKCHEM 72,000 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,450 DN 470
HYOSUNG TNC 380,000 UP 500
HD HYUNDAI 58,700 DN 700
K Car 14,270 DN 180
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 394,500 DN 3,000
HANILCMT 12,430 UP 180
SKBS 71,400 UP 200
LG Energy Solution 567,000 UP 16,000
HYBE 265,000 UP 4,500
KakaoBank 22,200 DN 200
BGF Retail 183,600 DN 1,800
WooriFinancialGroup 11,750 DN 170
SK ie technology 76,100 DN 800
ORION 143,100 UP 2,500
SKSQUARE 40,400 UP 850
