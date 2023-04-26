Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #LG Innotek

LG Innotek Q1 net income down 68.9 pct to 83.3 bln won

15:44 April 26, 2023

SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- LG Innotek Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 83.3 billion won (US$62.3 million), down 68.9 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the January-March period was 145.3 billion won, down 60.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 10.7 percent to 4.37 trillion won.

The operating profit was 26.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK