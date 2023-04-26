Go to Contents
Samsung C&T Q1 net income up 15.8 pct to 751.9 bln won

15:47 April 26, 2023

SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- Samsung C&T Corp. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 751.9 billion won (US$562.7 million), up 15.8 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the January-March period was 640.5 billion won, up 18.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 1.9 percent to 10.23 trillion won.

The operating profit was 12.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
