Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Doosan Bobcat

Doosan Bobcat Q1 net profit up 106.5 pct to 207.5 bln won

15:56 April 26, 2023

SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Bobcat Inc. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 207.5 billion won (US$155.3 million), up 106.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period rose 90.2 percent on-year to 369.7 billion won. Revenue increased 46.6 percent to 2.4 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 147.2 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK