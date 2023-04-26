57 countries vow to build 'inclusive' trade regime during K-Customs week

By Kang Yoon-seung

SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's customs agency said Wednesday 57 countries have reached an agreement to seek an "inclusive and sustainable" trade regime to address the looming protectionism.

The agreement was reached during a gathering of customs chiefs in South Korea, where participants shared ideas on promoting free trade while eradicating illegal activities, according to the Korea Customs Service (KCS).

Under the Seoul Declaration, the participating nations vowed "to promote the resilience and sustainability of the global supply chain" and to have customs play "a vital role in establishing a more inclusive and sustainable" system.

"The Seoul Declaration is based on a consensus recognizing the importance of cooperation and solidarity of customs authorities, to promote global trade," Commissioner Yoon Tae-sik said during a meeting with reporters.

Under the agreement, the participants vowed to "facilitate cross-border movements of goods by enhancing customs clearance systems and simplifying customs procedures" and reduce "nontariff barriers."

They also agreed to "collaborate to expedite the digitalization of customs by integrating innovative technologies into the customs system," the KCS added.

Yoon said the declaration, which is not legally binding, is still significant as it has paved the way for participants to share ideas in addressing nontariff barriers.

South Korea, meanwhile, also plans to announce a joint statement on coping with drug trade with other partners in the Asia-Pacific region during the event that runs through Friday.



view larger image Commissioner Yoon Tae-sik of the Korea Customs Service speaks during the Korea Customs Week held in Seoul on April 26, 2023. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr

(END)