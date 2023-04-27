(2nd LD) Yoon says S. Korea, U.S. to use overwhelming force, including nuclear weapons, in event of N.K. nuclear attack

(ATTN: UPDATES with press conference; CHANGES headline)

By Lee Haye-ah

WASHINGTON, April 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States agreed to take "swift, overwhelming and decisive" action using all of their military capabilities, including U.S. nuclear weapons, in the event of North Korea's nuclear attack, President Yoon Suk Yeol said Wednesday.

Yoon announced the agreement during a press conference following a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House.

"South Korea and the United States agreed to immediately hold talks between their leaders in the event of North Korea's nuclear attack, and through them, promised to take swift, overwhelming and decisive action using all of the alliance's military capabilities, including U.S. nuclear weapons," he said at the White House Rose Garden.



