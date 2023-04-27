SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 27.



Korean-language dailies

-- S. Korea, U.S. create Nuclear Consultative Group (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Seoul, Washington launch Nuclear Consultative Group (Kookmin Daily)

-- S. Korea, U.S. to create NCG against N. Korea's nuclear threat (Donga Ilbo)

-- S. Korea, U.S. agree on NATO-like nuclear consultative body under Washington Declaration (Seoul Shinmun)

-- S. Korea, U.S. to adopt Washington Declaration for Nuclear Consultative Group (Segye Times)

-- S. Korea, U.S. pledge overwhelming response in event of N.K. nuclear attack (Chosun Ilbo)

-- CEO sentenced to prison over worker death in 1st such decision (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- S. Korea, U.S. to establish Nuclear Consultative Group, to take nuclear response in event of nuclear attack by North Korea (Hankyoreh)

-- SK hynix suffers record quarterly loss of 3.4 tln won (Hankook Ilbo)

-- POSCO Future M bags 7-year, 30 tln-won cathode deal from LG Energy Solution (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korea, U.S. ink 4 MOUs on small modular reactors (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Allies to announce enhanced deterrence measures (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Korea, U.S tout stronger extended deterrence with Washington Declaration (Korea Herald)

-- Yoon, Biden adopt 'Washington Declaration' (Korea Times)

