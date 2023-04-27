Yoon, Biden did not discuss military aid to Ukraine: official

By Lee Haye-ah

WASHINGTON, April 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden did not discuss the issue of military aid to Ukraine during their summit Wednesday, a presidential official said.

South Korea has maintained a policy of providing only non-lethal aid to Ukraine in its war with Russia, but speculation was widespread ahead of the summit that Biden could ask Yoon to step up assistance, especially in the form of weapons support.

"The Ukraine issue was mentioned very briefly," a senior presidential official told reporters in Washington.

"We talked about how we're increasing humanitarian aid, financial contributions and non-military support while watching the war conditions in Ukraine," the official said. "We said we would take part in reconstruction discussions in cooperation with the United States since Ukraine is showing an interest. Aside from that, there was no discussion of direct military support."



South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) and U.S. President Joe Biden hold a summit at the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 26, 2023. (Yonhap)

