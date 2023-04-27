BTS' Suga begins 1st solo world tour in U.S.

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Suga of K-pop supergroup BTS has kicked off his first world tour as a solo artist in the United States, his agency said Thursday.

The "Suga | Agust D-Day" tour, which started at UBS Arena in Belmont, New York, on Wednesday (U.S. time), will take him to nine cities around the world, including those in Indonesia, Japan, Thailand, Singapore and South Korea for two months, according to BigHit Music.

The rapper will perform tracks on his first official solo album, "D-Day," which he dropped under his other stage name of Agust D, as well as those on his mixtapes "Agust D" (2016) and "D-2" (2020) during the tour, as the three titles comprise his "Agust D" trilogy.



view larger image A promotional poster for BTS rapper Suga's first individual world tour, provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"The tour focuses on the stories of Suga before and after his debut and facing several turning points and Agust D," the agency said in a release. "The stage setting and the set list will also be made to best showcase the history of his changes and the Agust D trilogy."

Suga expressed his anticipation for the tour, which also marks the first solo world tour by a BTS member.

"I've practiced continuously for this solo tour," he said through the agency. "I feel more comfortable than ever before and am thrilled to meet you ARMY. I hope you will enjoy my shows."

After Belmont, the U.S. section of the tour will continue in Newark, Rosemont, Los Angeles and Oakland until May 17.

sshim@yna.co.kr

(END)