S. Korean, U.S. leaders agree on plan for academic youth exchanges in high-tech, science

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States have reached an agreement on a plan to launch large-scale academic youth exchange programs in the high-tech and science sectors, the education ministry here said Thursday.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden recently signed the KorUS Educational Exchange Initiative for Youth in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) during Yoon's ongoing state visit, the ministry said.

The initiative calls for the joint investment of US$30 million from each side to facilitate academic exchanges of 2,023 young people each from the countries majoring in semiconductors, batteries, bioscience and STEM.

The plan includes the launch of the Fulbright STEM Scholars Exchange Program, which will benefit 100 South Korean students seeking graduate and doctorate degrees in the technology sectors in the U.S. and another 100 American technology-sector researchers in South Korea on a budget of US$15 million, the ministry said.



view larger image President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) and President Joe Biden shake hands during a joint press conference in Washington on April 27, 2023. (Yonhap)

