Bhc chicken opens 1st shop in Singapore

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Bhc Group said Thursday it has opened its first bhc chicken store in Singapore as part of its efforts to break into the Southeast Asian market.

The store opened at a shopping complex in Marina Square located on Marina Bay, a popular tourist spot, on Wednesday.

The store plans to serve not only fried chicken but other Korean street food as well, such as a dish related to "tteokbokki," a popular Korean snack made from rice cake and red chili pepper sauce, and fish cake soup.

Bhc Group, the operator of bhc chicken, has been expanding its chicken franchise business overseas by opening new stores in key markets such as Malaysia, Hong Kong and Los Angeles.

Bhc chicken is South Korea's largest chicken franchise by sales, logging 507.5 billion won (US$378.8 million) in sales in last year.



view larger image A photo of bhc chicken's opening ceremony at its first store in Singapore provided by the bhc Group, the operator of the franchise, on April 27, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

