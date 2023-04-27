The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.

-----------------



(4th LD) Yoon, Biden pledge stronger nuclear deterrence against N.K. threat

WASHINGTON -- President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed Wednesday to significantly strengthen Washington's nuclear commitment to South Korea, promising "swift, overwhelming, and decisive" action in the event of North Korea's nuclear attack.

Yoon announced the agreement during a joint press conference following summit talks with Biden at the White House, outlining a joint statement, dubbed the "Washington Declaration", that they adopted to strengthen "extended deterrence" against the North's nuclear and missile threats.



-----------------

Biden says N.K. nuclear attack against U.S., allies will result in end of regime

WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday warned North Korea that any nuclear attack against the United States or its allies will result in the end of its regime.

Biden issued the warning during a joint press conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol after discussions how to strengthen the U.S. "extended deterrence" commitment to South Korea during a summit at the White House.



-----------------

Yoon, Biden did not discuss military aid to Ukraine: official

WASHINGTON -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden did not discuss the issue of military aid to Ukraine during their summit Wednesday, a presidential official said.

South Korea has maintained a policy of providing only non-lethal aid to Ukraine in its war with Russia, but speculation was widespread ahead of the summit that Biden could ask Yoon to step up assistance, especially in the form of weapons support.



-----------------

(2nd LD) Samsung Electronics logs worst quarter in 14 years amid memory chip glut

SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday reported its worst quarterly profit in 14 years, as global economic woes dented demand for consumer electronics and a chip glut battered its core business.

The world's largest memory chip and smartphone maker reported operating profit of 640.2 billion won (US$478 million) during the January-March period, falling 95 percent from the 14.12 trillion won it posted a year ago.

Its first-quarter net income came to 1.57 trillion won, down 86.1 percent from a year earlier. Sales fell 18 percent to 63.74 trillion won.



----------------

S. Korean regulator gives conditional nod to Hanwha's takeover of DSME

SEOUL -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Thursday it has decided to give the nod to Hanwha Group's plan to acquire Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) under the condition the conglomerate does not discriminate against other rivals in the market.

The decision came about four months after Hanwha clinched a formal agreement, under which Hanwha Aerospace and other affiliates will acquire a 49.3 percent stake and managerial control in DSME through a 2-trillion won (US$1.49 billion) rights offering.



-----------------

BTS' Suga begins 1st solo world tour in U.S.

SEOUL -- Suga of K-pop supergroup BTS has kicked off his first world tour as a solo artist in the United States, his agency said Thursday.

The "Suga | Agust D-Day" tour, which started at UBS Arena in Belmont, New York, on Wednesday (U.S. time), will take him to nine cities around the world, including those in Indonesia, Japan, Thailand, Singapore and South Korea for two months, according to BigHit Music.



-----------------

KBO surpasses 1 mln in attendance

SEOUL -- The South Korean baseball league said Thursday it has topped 1 million in attendance after 101 games this season, the fifth-fastest rate in the current 10-team setting.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) announced that its 10 teams combined to surpass the 1 million mark after the previous night's games.



-----------------

(LEAD) LG Chem Q1 operating profit dip 23 pct on weak petchem demand

SEOUL -- LG Chem Ltd. said Thursday its first operating quarter profit shrank 22.8 percent from a year earlier as a global economic slowdown dampened petrochemical demand in major industries.

Operating profit reached 791 billion won (US$592 million) in the January-March period, compared with 1.02 trillion won the previous year, the Seoul-based chemical company said in a regulatory filing.



-----------------

(News Focus) Washington Declaration quells debate over S. Korea's nuclear armament but does little to contain N. Korea: experts

WASHINGTON -- The agreement reached Wednesday by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden on ways to strengthen U.S. extended deterrence may have effectively reassured the South Korean public of the U.S. resolve to help its ally but did little to address the threats posed by North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile capabilities, U.S. experts said.

The leaders issued the Washington Declaration in a bilateral summit in Washington, under which the countries will set up a Nuclear Consultative Group, which according to U.S. officials, will be similar to NATO's nuclear policy planning body, the Nuclear Planning Group.



-----------------

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 10,000 for 3rd day amid eased virus curbs

SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases remained above 10,000 for the third consecutive day Thursday as the country is on track to return to pre-pandemic normalcy.

The country reported 14,284 cases, including 43 imported cases, bringing the total caseload to 31,129,070, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.



-----------------

S. Korea completes project to improve command system against ballistic missiles

SEOUL -- South Korea has completed a development project to improve a command and control system overseeing defense operations against ballistic missiles, the state arms procurement agency said Thursday, amid efforts to bolster response capabilities against Pyongyang's military threats.

Earlier this month, the defense ministry gave combat approval for the improvements to the Korea Theater Missile Operation Cell (KTMO-CELL) after the project first began in 2019, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).

