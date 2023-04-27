Samsung Engineering Q1 net income up 54.7 pct to 175.9 bln won

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Engineering Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net profit of 175.9 billion won (US$131.3 million), up 54.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period rose 29.2 percent on-year to 225.4 billion won. Sales increased 17.1 percent to 2.53 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 131.7 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

